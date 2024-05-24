Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 26th.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure alerts:

About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited owns the lease of and right to operate the Dalrymple Bay terminal, a coal export metallurgical coal facility in Bowen Basin in Queensland, Australia. The company provides terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of Australian coal exports. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.