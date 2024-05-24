Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Blackstone Inc. Sells 20,125,000 Shares of Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 59.2% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,732 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

