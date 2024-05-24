Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

