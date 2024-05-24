BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 3,176,923 Shares

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDGet Free Report) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BZFD stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.35% of BuzzFeed at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.