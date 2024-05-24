BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 3,176,923 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BZFD stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

About BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BZFD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.35% of BuzzFeed at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

