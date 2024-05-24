BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $25,008,229.62 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $784.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $790.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

