SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.22 million, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,287 shares of company stock worth $68,807. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 32,452 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

