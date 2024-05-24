KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Ahmad A. Khan Sells 7,833 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KLA Stock Down 0.9 %

KLAC stock opened at $765.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $404.80 and a twelve month high of $790.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $699.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.95. The company has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

