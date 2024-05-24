PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $184.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDD has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDD will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PDD by 15,755.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after buying an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

