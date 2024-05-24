Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells C$238,903.30 in Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total value of C$238,903.30.

Shares of CVE:SEI opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.46 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

