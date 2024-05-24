Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells C$238,903.30 in Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total value of C$238,903.30.
Sintana Energy Price Performance
Shares of CVE:SEI opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.46 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.51.
About Sintana Energy
