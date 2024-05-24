Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 3,176,923 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.68 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 507,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Comcast by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 79,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $93,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

