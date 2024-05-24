Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 3,176,923 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.68 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 507,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Comcast by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 79,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $93,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.