DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00.

DKNG stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $15,709,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

