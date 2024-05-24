Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Air T Trading Down 1.4 %
AIRTP opened at $16.03 on Friday. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.
About Air T
