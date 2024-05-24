Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Air T Trading Down 1.4 %

AIRTP opened at $16.03 on Friday. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

