Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.77 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

