Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORAN. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 118.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

