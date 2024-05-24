Leerink Partnrs Comments on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.73) per share.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

