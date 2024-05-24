Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Adam Boehler Acquires 277,565 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director Adam Boehler bought 277,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,488,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,752,295.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

