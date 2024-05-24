Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

