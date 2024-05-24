Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.00. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

