Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

