Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

OPOF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 625,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,328,297.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $281,905. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

