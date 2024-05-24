Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend by an average of 63.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

