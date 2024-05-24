Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $128.68 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.