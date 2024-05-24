Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Saga Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SGA stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Saga Communications

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.