SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

SpartanNash Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $708.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.53. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $24.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

