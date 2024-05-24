The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Issue $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.