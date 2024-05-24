The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Issue $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.