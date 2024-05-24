Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

