UL Solutions Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

ULS opened at $42.06 on Friday. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $42.21.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULS shares. Baird R W raised UL Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at $99,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 in the last ninety days.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.