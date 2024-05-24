First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

First US Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.55%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

