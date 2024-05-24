First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
First US Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About First US Bancshares
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
