Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Vestis Stock Down 4.2 %
NYSE VSTS opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Vestis has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37.
Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VSTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.
Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.
