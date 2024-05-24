Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Vestis Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE VSTS opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Vestis has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Vestis news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen bought 8,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,137.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,892.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen bought 8,395 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,137.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,892.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,753,069 shares of company stock valued at $27,578,402.

VSTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vestis

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.