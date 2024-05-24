Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
CMG stock opened at C$11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The stock has a market cap of C$918.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.57.
Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group
In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$107,500.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,420 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
