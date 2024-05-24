Dream Unlimited Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

TSE DRM opened at C$19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$800.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.34. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$16.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.71.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.86 million for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 1.9058598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total value of C$405,791.84. Insiders own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

