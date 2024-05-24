Cool Company Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Cool has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Cool to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Cool Stock Performance

Shares of Cool stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Cool has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Featured Articles

