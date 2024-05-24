Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.83.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

