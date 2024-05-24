SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.15 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

