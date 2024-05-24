Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 78

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Capital Gearing’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CGT opened at GBX 4,747.43 ($60.34) on Friday. Capital Gearing has a 1-year low of GBX 4,325 ($54.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,810 ($61.13). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,722 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,636.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,282.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

