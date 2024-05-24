Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 78

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Capital Gearing’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Capital Gearing Price Performance
Shares of LON CGT opened at GBX 4,747.43 ($60.34) on Friday. Capital Gearing has a 1-year low of GBX 4,325 ($54.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,810 ($61.13). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,722 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,636.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,282.61 and a beta of 0.22.
About Capital Gearing
