360 Capital Mortgage REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

In other 360 Capital Mortgage REIT news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 6,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.07 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,185.57 ($20,790.38). Insiders have purchased a total of 53,416 shares of company stock worth $274,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

