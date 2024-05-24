Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Commercial National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CNAF opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
Commercial National Financial Company Profile
