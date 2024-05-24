MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $236.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MVBF shares. Hovde Group downgraded MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MVBF

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.