Zoetis Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.432 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

