Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

