LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increases Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.
LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:LYB opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,624 shares of company stock worth $5,178,042. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
