LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increases Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,624 shares of company stock worth $5,178,042. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

