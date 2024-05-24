Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Further Reading

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

