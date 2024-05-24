Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
