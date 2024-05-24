Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
