Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $22.50.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
