Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

NYSE PWR opened at $276.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $281.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

