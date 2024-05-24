D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $479.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.90. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.17 and a twelve month high of $488.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

