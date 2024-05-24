Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,434,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 366,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 179,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

