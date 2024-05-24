First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.42% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

FPX stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

