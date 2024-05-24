D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 21,167 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,167 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

C stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

