D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 335 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.0 %

IRM opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

